Night view of paddy fields in Heilongjiang, NE China

This photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows a paddy fields park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows paddy fields in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows a paddy fields park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows a paddy fields park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This stacked photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows fields for rice transplanting in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows a paddy fields park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This stacked photo taken on May 7, 2024 shows fields for rice transplanting in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This stacked photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows fields for rice transplanting in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows paddy fields in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows a paddy fields park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This stacked photo taken on May 7, 2024 shows fields for rice transplanting in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows fields for rice transplanting in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 1, 2024 shows a paddy fields park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Rice transplanting is almost over in China's major grain production province Heilongjiang, known as the country's "grain barn". (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
