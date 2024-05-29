Home>>
Light show staged in City of Springs
(Ecns.cn) 16:49, May 29, 2024
A light show is staged at Daming Lake in Jinan, dubbed China's "City of Springs", east China's Shandong Province, May 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Caiyi)
