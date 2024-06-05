Ancient village in E China's Jiangxi embraces new vitality
|Agricultural products are sun-dried in Huangling village, a famous ancient village in Wuyuan county, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)
Dating back more than 500 years, Huangling village in Wuyuan county, east China's Jiangxi Province, has transformed from a "hallow village" into a popular tourist destination, thanks to the development of tourism.
Known as an ancient village "hanging" on the cliffs, Huangling implemented protective development in 2009.
The village restored over 100 ancient buildings, protected the local ecology, and rolled out a series of unique brands of folk culture, including sun-drying colorful crops on the rooftops of Hui-style buildings, gaining worldwide fame.
While protecting ancient buildings, terraced paddy fields and over 10 intangible cultural heritage items, Huangling has also developed new business forms in the tourism industry, including forest night tours, injecting new vitality into the ancient village.
Photos
