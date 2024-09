We Are China

Chinese farmers celebrate annual harvest festival in Anhui village

People's Daily Online) 10:07, September 25, 2024

Morning mist shrouds Aili village in Nanling county, Wuhu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

An event celebrating the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival, kicked off on Sept. 22 in Aili village, Nanling county, Wuhu city, east China's Anhui Province.

The event, which will last until Oct. 7, include a fair, a paddy field maze experience, a paddy field fashion show, fun games and operas.

