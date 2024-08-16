Languages

Archive

Home>>

Bountiful tomato harvest in Inner Mongolia

(People's Daily App) 15:32, August 16, 2024

Can you tell what these trucks are carrying? Tomatoes! Marvel at this bountiful harvest from earlier this month in Hetao Irrigation Area, Bayannur, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories