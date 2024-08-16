Home>>
Bountiful tomato harvest in Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily App) 15:32, August 16, 2024
Can you tell what these trucks are carrying? Tomatoes! Marvel at this bountiful harvest from earlier this month in Hetao Irrigation Area, Bayannur, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
