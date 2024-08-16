Shandong sees maritime ecological restoration progress

Xinhua) 08:21, August 16, 2024

People walk on a pathway along the coastline in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 14, 2024. Shandong has been taking efforts in maritime ecological restoration in recent years. By restoring the inshore coastline and building cultural facilities such as reading rooms, the province has offered a better environment for local people. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

