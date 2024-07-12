Home>>
Black-tailed gulls attract visitors to east China's coastal city
(People's Daily Online) 14:54, July 12, 2024
Tourists flock to a coastal scenic spot in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, July 6, 2024. (vip.people.com.cn/Li Xinjun)
Tourists flock to coastal scenic spots in northern Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, where the splendid seascape, adorable black-tailed gulls, and distinctive folk-art performances provide great enjoyment.
(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
