We Are China

Black-tailed gulls attract visitors to east China's coastal city

People's Daily Online) 14:54, July 12, 2024

Tourists flock to a coastal scenic spot in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, July 6, 2024. (vip.people.com.cn/Li Xinjun)

Tourists flock to coastal scenic spots in northern Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, where the splendid seascape, adorable black-tailed gulls, and distinctive folk-art performances provide great enjoyment.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)