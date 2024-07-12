"Cliff shuttle trains" to provide unparalleled travel experience in east China

Xinhua) 08:47, July 12, 2024

An electrical multiple unit (EMU) train moves at the Dajue Mountain Scenic Area in east China's Jiangxi Province, July 11, 2024. A batch of 30 electrical multiple unit (EMU) trains, part of what is called the "mountain area elevated monorail sightseeing trains and track system," were delivered to the Dajue Mountain Scenic Area in Zixi County, east China's Jiangxi Province on Thursday. With more than a third of the 11.8-km touring route running along a cliff, the trains "hang" visitors in the air at an elevation between 850 and 1,150 meters. It is by far the longest-known cliff train route in China. (Xinhua/Guo Jiewen)

NANCHANG, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Can you imagine taking a shuttle train along a cliff, instead of trekking hours to the top of a mountain, looking for a perfect camera angle? Such a heart-stirring scene will soon turn into reality.

A batch of 30 electrical multiple unit (EMU) trains, part of what is called the "mountain area elevated monorail sightseeing trains and track system," were delivered to the Dajue Mountain Scenic Area in Zixi County, east China's Jiangxi Province on Thursday.

With more than a third of the 11.8-km touring route running along a cliff, the trains "hang" visitors in the air at an elevation between 850 and 1,150 meters. It is by far the longest-known cliff train route in China.

Developed by Zhuzhou CRRC Special Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., each of the trains has six carriages with a carrying capacity of 56 people.

The company's chief engineer, Jin Junhui, said they independently developed the hinge-jointed bogie and geared rail track to improve the train's gradeability. "An infrared anti-collision system is also installed to ensure its safety and reliability," Jin added.

