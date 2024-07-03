City Bu City: Viral phrase amid rising China travel trend

Ecns.cn) 13:38, July 03, 2024

A foreign blogger filmed a short video at the Great Wall, using the phrase "city bu city" (literally meaning "city or not city," which questions whether a place has the trendy vibe of a big city). This mixed Chinese-English term quickly became popular online.

