Thriving cultural atmosphere injects new impetus into night economy in NW China city

People's Daily Online) 15:53, July 02, 2024

Photo shows a view of the Daxinjie night market in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

The diverse and distinctive night markets across China brim with activity on summer evenings, showcasing their vigorous urban and cultural charm.

The Daxinjie night market in Xining, the capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, brings together more than 800 businesses featuring catering, leisure, entertainment, tourism, shopping, and cultural and artistic activities.

It is encouraging to note that this night market also serves as a window to the splendid traditional culture and distinctive local characteristics of Xining. The well-designed intangible cultural heritage exhibition areas and various cultural infrastructures allow tourists to read books, buy cultural and creative products, and fully enjoy its cultural charm.

Represented by the Daxinjie night market, the rising night markets in China align with the lifestyle habits of people in cities, opening a new chapter in developing the night economy through unique cultural advantages, and injecting new impetus into urban consumption.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

