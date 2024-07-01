Home>>
China's latest mega cross-sea link opens to traffic
(Ecns.cn) 13:07, July 01, 2024
The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a mega cross-sea passage in south China opens to traffic, June 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Spanning 24 km, the link drastically reduces travel time between the city of Zhongshan and the technology hub of Shenzhen, situated on opposite sides of the Pearl River Estuary in Guangdong Province, cutting the duration of the trip from two hours to around 30 minutes.
The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a mega cross-sea passage in south China opens to traffic, June 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a mega cross-sea passage in south China opens to traffic, June 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
