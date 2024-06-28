Wonderland in China’s border city sees surging tourists

Photo shows the matryoshka scenic spot in the China-Russia Border Tourist Area in Manzhouli city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Yilin)

A wonderland in Manzhouli city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, attracts both domestic and foreign tourists to explore the captivating views in the northern border of China.

This border city makes use of its special geographic advantages to create a China-Russia Border Tourist Area, a national 5A level tourist attraction in China. Renowned for the national gate scenic spot and the matryoshka scenic spot, it has become appealing for its unique border scenery, profound history and distinctive folk customs.

As cross-border tourism recovers, Manzhouli city rolls out multiple popular tourism routes to serve tourists. In the first five months of this year, the city received a total of 273,100 visits, with 137,500 inbound visits and 135,600 outbound visits, marking an increase of 125.52 percent, 130.32 percent and 120.85 percent year on year, respectively.

Photo shows the national gate scenic spot in the China-Russia Border Tourist Area in Manzhouli city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Miao Yang)

Tourists take photos in front of the No. 41 boundary monument in the national gate scenic spot in the China-Russia Border Tourist Area in Manzhouli city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Yilin)

Photo shows the matryoshka scenic spot in the China-Russia Border Tourist Area in Manzhouli city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Miao Yang)

A tourist form Hunan Province poses for portrait photos in the matryoshka scenic spot of the China-Russia Border Tourist Area in Manzhouli city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Yilin)

Photo shows the matryoshka scenic spot in the China-Russia Border Tourist Area in Manzhouli city, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Yilin)

