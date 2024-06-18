NE China boosts cultural tourism industry

Xinhua) 08:18, June 18, 2024

This photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows a view of a business district in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Liaoning has integrated natural and cultural resources to develop the cultural tourism industry and further release the potential of cultural tourism consumption. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

Children have fun at the Laohutan scenic area in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 14, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning has integrated natural and cultural resources to develop the cultural tourism industry and further release the potential of cultural tourism consumption. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

Visitors pose for photos during a boat trip in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 25, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning has integrated natural and cultural resources to develop the cultural tourism industry and further release the potential of cultural tourism consumption. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a view of the Jinshitan National Holiday Resort in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Liaoning has integrated natural and cultural resources to develop the cultural tourism industry and further release the potential of cultural tourism consumption. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

People have fun at the Jinshitan National Holiday Resort in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 14, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning has integrated natural and cultural resources to develop the cultural tourism industry and further release the potential of cultural tourism consumption. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

People have fun at the Jinshitan National Holiday Resort in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 14, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning has integrated natural and cultural resources to develop the cultural tourism industry and further release the potential of cultural tourism consumption. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

People watch dance performance at the Russian style street in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 25, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning has integrated natural and cultural resources to develop the cultural tourism industry and further release the potential of cultural tourism consumption. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

A visitor takes photos at a musical museum in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 15, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning has integrated natural and cultural resources to develop the cultural tourism industry and further release the potential of cultural tourism consumption. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

People have fun at Xiongdong Street in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 25, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning has integrated natural and cultural resources to develop the cultural tourism industry and further release the potential of cultural tourism consumption. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

Visitors watch performance at the Laobeishi scenic area in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 13, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning has integrated natural and cultural resources to develop the cultural tourism industry and further release the potential of cultural tourism consumption. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

