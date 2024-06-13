Terns flock to Xiamen as conservation efforts pay off

As summer arrives, flocks of terns have descended upon an embankment along the Island Ring East Road in Siming district, Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, creating a vibrant scene alongside tourists and coastal scenery.

The migratory birds, which spend winters in tropical and subtropical coastal areas, return to Xiamen each summer.

In recent years, the city has made significant strides in improving its coastal environment, attracting a bounty of fish that provide a rich food source for the terns.

The local government has established a temporary reserve area to protect the birds, implementing measures such as patrols and monitoring to minimize human impact. Tourists can observe the terns from a safe distance at designated migratory bird observation points outside the reserve area.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)