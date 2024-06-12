Sturgeons farmed in SW China's Guizhou reach bigger markets

People's Daily Online) 13:23, June 12, 2024

Aerial photo shows the sturgeon breeding base of the Guizhou Aquaculture Research Institute in Huishui county, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Breeders were counting sturgeons before loading them onto a truck at the sturgeon breeding base of the Guizhou Aquaculture Research Institute in Huishui county, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on June 4. The sturgeons would be sent to Guangzhou city in south China's Guangdong Province on a cargo truck dedicated to transporting aquatic products.

In recent years, by effectively leveraging its rich coldwater resources, Guizhou has vigorously promoted sturgeon breeding and processing, developing a number of sturgeon products to enrich the industrial chain. In 2023, the province produced 28,000 tonnes of sturgeon, ranking second nationwide.

"Today, sturgeons produced in Guizhou are not only popular among domestic dealers, but also reach countries and regions such as Russia and Southeast Asia," said Zhao Zhenxin, an aquaculture researcher at the Guizhou Aquaculture Research Institute.

