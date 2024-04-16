Mountainous village in N China's Shanxi generates wealth through salmon farming

A mountainous village in north China's Shanxi Province has succeeded in salmon farming, generating wealth for local villagers.

The salmon are cultivated in a breeding base in Zhangfeng village, Zhengzhuang township, Qinshui county, Jincheng city. Owned by Shanxi Qinze Agricultural Development Co., Ltd. and built with the local government's support, the base is the largest cold-water fish farming base in north China.

"Salmon farming requires excellent water quality and flowing water conditions," said Hu Jinfu, general manager of the company. He added that the water for salmon farming here comes from the Qinhe River. Deep in the mountains, the water is clear and oxygen-rich, and has a suitable temperature.

"The growth cycle for salmon is three years, during which time they need to be graded and moved into 43 different pools," said Hu Jinfu. He added that the fish eggs are hatched in the incubation room. When the salmon fingerlings weigh about 7 grams, which is usually three months later, they are transferred to the first pool. When they tip the scale at 20 grams, they are moved to the next pool, and will pass through all 43 sequential pools. Once the salmon weigh in at around 3.5 kilograms, that means they are ready for the market.

The farming base now produces 800 tonnes of market-size salmon every year, generating sales of over 40 million yuan ($5.53 million), and a net profit of more than 8 million yuan. As the cultivation mode integrates the company, breeding base and villagers, it has brought wealth to 516 people from 253 households in 18 villages.

"Since I started to work at the base, my income has doubled, and I earn 60,000 yuan a year," said Hu Lijie, a villager of Zhangfeng village, who is responsible for feeding and taking care of the salmon.

A comprehensive salmon industry chain integrating cultivation, processing, and cold-chain transportation has taken shape here. Within 12 hours, fresh salmon from the farming base can be served in Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Taiyuan, Nanjing, and Zhengzhou.

Pang Yaliang, deputy governor of Qinshui, said that the salmon farming project is the first of its kind for cold-water aquaculture in north China. It serves as a benchmark for local agricultural companies to explore a new growth path while contributing to rural revitalization.

