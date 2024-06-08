We Are China

Law enforcers safeguard China's territorial sea

Xinhua) 10:52, June 08, 2024

This photo taken on April 3, 2024 shows a China Coast Guard law enforcement vessel patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

HAIKOU, June 8 (Xinhua) -- In May 2024, China Coast Guard vessel Huayang returned to Sanya City of south China's Hainan Province after completing a patrol task in the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao. During this round of patrol, the law enforcers worked continuously for weeks in a high temperature, high humidity and high salinity environment, firmly safeguarding China's territorial sea.

Law enforcers are on duty on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang in the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Law enforcers go through routine checks on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang in Sanya City of south China's Hainan Province, March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Silhouette of law enforcers are seen on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A law enforcer overhauls equipment in the engine room on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A law enforcer handles a package of garbage on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 5, 2024 shows China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A boat of China Coast Guard vessel Huayang returns to the vessel after a drill in the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, May 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Law enforcers of China Coast Guard take a boat to a designated sea area to carry out tasks in the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Law enforcers attend a training session on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Law enforcers line up to get meal on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Law enforcers lift a boat to the sea for training on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Law enforcers participate in a training session at sea in an assault boat in the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A law enforcer carries the garbage generated at sea from China Coast Guard vessel Huayang after patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao and returning to Sanya City of south China's Hainan Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A law enforcer practices tying knots on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A law enforcer exercises on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Law enforcers of China Coast Guard inspect a nearby fishing boat in the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Huayang (R) conducting a drill with another CCG vessel in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Law enforcers attend a course on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Law enforcers attend a training session on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Law enforcers are on duty on China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao, April 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This combo photo shows a view of the South China Sea on May 23, 2024 (above), and a view of Sanya City of south China's Hainan Province on May 15, 2024, as seen from the window of China Coast Guard vessel Huayang. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 3, 2024 shows the star trails seen from China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters of China's Ren'ai Jiao. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

