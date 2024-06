We Are China

Aerial view of Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park

Xinhua) 08:45, June 06, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows people visiting Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows people visiting Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows a view of Heilongjiang Taiyangdao National Wetland Park and city view in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)