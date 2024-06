We Are China

In pics: fog over paddy fields in Hailin City, NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:38, June 05, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows fog over paddy fields in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows fog over paddy fields in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows fog over paddy fields in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows fog over paddy fields in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2024 shows fog over paddy fields in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)