J-15 engages in flight training
(China Military Online) 12:39, June 03, 2024
A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxies out of hangar during a multi-subject flight training exercise on May 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
A J-15 carrier-based fighter jet attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off during a multi-subject flight training exercise on May 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
Fighter jets attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the runway during a multi-subject flight training exercise on May 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
