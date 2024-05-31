China is prudent, responsible regarding export of military products: defense ministry

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said that China always holds a prudent and responsible attitude toward the export of military products.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media query regarding the remarks of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the British defense secretary on relations between China and Russia.

Expressing opposition to the relevant remarks from the British politician, Wu said that China and Russia uphold the principles of non-alliance, non-confrontation and the non-targeting of any third party, and have established a new type of relations between major countries that is entirely different from the Cold War pattern.

He said the sound and stable growth of China-Russia relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, but also contributes to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.

Refuting Blinken's accusation that China is "providing overwhelming support to Russia's defense industrial base," Wu said we firmly oppose the U.S. side shifting blame to China.

"China remains committed to promoting peace talks and finding a political settlement of the crisis," he said.

Stressing that China manages its export of dual-use articles strictly, Wu said statistics show that more than 60 percent of the weapon components and dual-use items that Russia imports come from Western countries.

The U.S. is providing military aid to Ukraine at an unprecedented level while making baseless accusations against normal economic and trade activities between China and Russia, which is a textbook example of double standards and is extremely hypocritical and irresponsible, Wu said.

