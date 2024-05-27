Naval vessels in replenishment-at-sea training

China Military Online) 16:54, May 27, 2024

The comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu and the guided-missile destroyers Xi'an and Jinan attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise in late April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gui Xinhua)

