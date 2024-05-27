Naval vessels in replenishment-at-sea training
The comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu and the guided-missile destroyers Xi'an and Jinan attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise in late April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gui Xinhua)
The comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu and the guided-missile destroyers Xi'an and Jinan attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise in late April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gui Xinhua)
The comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu and the guided-missile destroyers Xi'an and Jinan attached to a combat support ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise in late April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gui Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Helicopters assist in assault training
- PLA continues joint military drills surrounding Taiwan Island
- PLA's latest drills surrounding Taiwan Island largest in scale
- China's coast guard conducts drill near Wuqiu, Dongyin islands
- China's coast guard conducts drills in waters east of Taiwan Island
- Fighter jets taxi on flight line before takeoff
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.