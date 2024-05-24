PLA continues joint military drills surrounding Taiwan Island

Xinhua) 09:58, May 24, 2024

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday continued joint drills surrounding Taiwan Island.

Integrated operations inside and outside the island chain are being conducted to test the command's capabilities to jointly take control of battlefield and launch joint strikes, and to seize control of crucial areas, according to Li Xi, spokesperson for the theater command.

