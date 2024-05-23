China, Qatar agree to promote military cooperation

Xinhua) 09:49, May 23, 2024

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Wednesday met with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah in Beijing, with the two sides pledging to further promote military cooperation.

Noting that China and Qatar are strategic partners, Dong said it is imperative to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state while promoting military ties.

He called for efforts from both sides to enhance strategic mutual trust, expand areas of cooperation, and strengthen personnel exchanges to elevate military cooperation to a higher level.

Al Attiyah said that a unified and prosperous China is in the common interest of the international community. He expressed Qatar's willingness to strengthen practical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and other frameworks and enhance the relationship between the two countries and the two militaries.

