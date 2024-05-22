Fighter jets participate in air battle training
Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command get ready in the cockpit before an air battle training exercise in early May, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for an air battle training exercise in early May, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for an air battle training exercise in early May, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for an air battle training exercise in early May, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)
Photos
