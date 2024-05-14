Fighter jet soars into sky for flight training

China Military Online) 09:11, May 14, 2024

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)