Fighter jet soars into sky for flight training
(China Military Online) 09:11, May 14, 2024
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise in early April, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
