Service ships in combat training exercise

China Military Online) 10:06, May 06, 2024

Warships attached to a service ship group of the PLA Navy sail in formation during a combat training exercise in late March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

The comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu (Hull 887) attached to a service ship group of the PLA Navy sails on the sea during a combat training exercise in late March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

