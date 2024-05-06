Home>>
Service ships in combat training exercise
(China Military Online) 10:06, May 06, 2024
Warships attached to a service ship group of the PLA Navy sail in formation during a combat training exercise in late March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
Warships attached to a service ship group of the PLA Navy sail in formation during a combat training exercise in late March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
The comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu (Hull 887) attached to a service ship group of the PLA Navy sails on the sea during a combat training exercise in late March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
