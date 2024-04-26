Foreign military attaches in China to visit aviation brigade

Xinhua) 09:59, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army has invited foreign military attaches stationed in China to visit an 81st Group Army aviation brigade on April 29, the Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday.

The activity has been organized in accordance with an annual plan, and it will allow military attaches to observe relevant equipment and flight training, according to the ministry.

