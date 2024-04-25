Fighter-bomber fires at ground targets in training

China Military Online) 10:50, April 25, 2024

A fighter-bomber attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command soars in the sky during a live-fire training exercise on April 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yue)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command gets ready in the cockpit before a live-fire flight training exercise on April 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yue)

A fighter-bomber attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires at ground targets during a live-fire training exercise on April 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yue)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)