19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium concludes in East China

QINGDAO, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) concluded Tuesday in the port city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province.

Attendees at the symposium voted to adopt the latest version of The Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea, as well as the updated Disaster Response Guidelines, while deliberating issues such as revising the WPNS Business Charter and forming a research working group on unmanned systems.

They also shared their experiences in various work areas, including personnel exchanges, rescue and disaster relief, and joint drills under the framework of the WPNS.

Yuan Huazhi, political commissar of the People's Liberation Army Navy, said at the closing ceremony that the Chinese navy is willing to join hands with the navies of other countries to strive for maritime peace, tranquillity and prosperity, and jointly promote and build a maritime community with a shared future.

The 20th WPNS will be held by the French navy in 2026.

