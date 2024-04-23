Qingdao illuminated in celebration of 75th founding anniversary of Chinese PLA navy
Night view of the guided-missile destroyer Kaifeng of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy at the Qingdao International Sailing Center pier in east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hosted a series of activities to celebrate its 75th founding anniversary in Qingdao.
Night view of the guided-missile frigate Handan of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy at the Qingdao International Sailing Center pier in east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Night view of the guided-missile destroyer Kaifeng of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy at the Qingdao International Sailing Center pier in east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Night view of the guided-missile destroyer Kaifeng of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy at the Qingdao International Sailing Center pier in east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Night view of the guided-missile destroyer Kaifeng of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy at the Qingdao International Sailing Center pier in east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Photos
Related Stories
- Military official urges intl cooperation
- Chinese PLA navy celebrates 75th founding anniversary
- 75th founding anniversary of Chinese PLA Navy celebrated in Qingdao
- China hosts 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium
- Chinese PLA navy celebrates 75th founding anniversary with open day events
- 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium opens in E China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.