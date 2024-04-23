Qingdao illuminated in celebration of 75th founding anniversary of Chinese PLA navy

Ecns.cn) 14:52, April 23, 2024

Night view of the guided-missile destroyer Kaifeng of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy at the Qingdao International Sailing Center pier in east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hosted a series of activities to celebrate its 75th founding anniversary in Qingdao.

Night view of the guided-missile frigate Handan of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy at the Qingdao International Sailing Center pier in east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

