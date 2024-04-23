Military official urges intl cooperation

10:41, April 23, 2024 By Yang Zekun ( China Daily

China will continue engaging in international military cooperation with a more proactive and open stance to promote world peace and development, a senior Chinese military official said on Monday.

Zhang Youxia, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark during the 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium, which opened on Monday in the port city of Qingdao, Shandong province.

Zhang noted that five years ago, the important concept of building a maritime community with a shared future was first proposed in Qingdao, providing strategic guidance and a Chinese approach to constructing a peaceful, prosperous and beautiful ocean.

Upholding the banner of cooperation and win-win prospects, the Chinese military practices the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, deepens exchanges with navies from various countries, and actively participates in international maritime security cooperation, he said.

Zhang noted that the Chinese military has proactively worked for public maritime security, making significant contributions to jointly safeguarding marine development and promoting shared prosperity.

China will also continue adhering to the concept of building a community with a shared future, implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and write a new chapter in promoting world peace and development, he emphasized.

Zhang said that since the world remains turbulent, it is essential to resolutely abandon the Cold War mentality, jointly create peace and tranquillity, bridge differences via dialogue and consultation, and discuss and form governance rules jointly to drive marine safety governance to a new level with pragmatic results.

China consistently adheres to resolving maritime disputes through friendly consultations with directly involved parties, he said, adding that the nation will protect its rights against deliberate infringements in accordance with law and will resolutely counter unreasonable provocations.

"We do not seek trouble, nor are we afraid of it. The Chinese military will resolutely defend national unity and national interests," he said.

The four-day meeting, with the theme "Oceans With a Shared Future", was attended by more than 180 navy representatives from 29 countries, including the United States, Australia, Cambodia, Chile, France and India.

A US military delegation led by Admiral Stephen Koehler, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, arrived in Qingdao via high-speed rail on Sunday after a brief visit to Beijing.

Foreign navy leaders will be invited to discuss the Global Security Initiative and maritime peace, the maritime order based on maritime security cooperation and international laws, and global maritime governance.

As a founding member of the symposium, China also hosted the 14th symposium in 2014.

