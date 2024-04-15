Fighter jets fire at targets in live-fire flight training

China Military Online) 10:12, April 15, 2024

A fighter jet attached to a brigade under the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College fires rockets at mock ground targets during a live-fire flight training exercise on March 22, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

A fighter jet attached to a brigade under the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College releases bombs at a designated ground target during a live-fire flight training exercise on March 22, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

