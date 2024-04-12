J-10 jets engage in round-the-clock flight training
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under PLA Southern Theater Command soars up to the sky during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 26, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)
A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under PLA Southern Theater Command taxies his J-10 fighter jet on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 26, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)
A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under PLA Southern Theater Command inspects a J-10 fighter jet during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 26, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)
A J-10 attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 26, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.