J-10 fighters take off in formation

China Military Online) 10:24, March 21, 2024

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command climbs into the cockpit of his J-10 fighter jet prior to a flight training exercise in early March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the air during a flight training exercise in early March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command take off in formation during a flight training exercise in early March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)