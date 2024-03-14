Home>>
Amphibious assault vehicle fires at mock targets
(China Military Online) 10:31, March 14, 2024
An amphibious assault vehicle attached to a brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in late February, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Bingyang)
An amphibious assault vehicle attached to a brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in late February, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Bingyang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.