Amphibious assault vehicle fires at mock targets

China Military Online) 10:31, March 14, 2024

An amphibious assault vehicle attached to a brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in late February, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Bingyang)

An amphibious assault vehicle attached to a brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in late February, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Bingyang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)