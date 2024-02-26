Home>>
Super mixed cut of Chinese navy anti-submarine patrol aircraft
(People's Daily App) 16:42, February 26, 2024
Chinese naval anti-submarine patrol aircraft can fly across the day and night, ready to fight at any time. Not only can they search for targets quickly, they can also carry out anti-submarine flights. Click this video to see a super mixed cut of anti-submarine patrol aircraft out at sea!
(Produced by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
