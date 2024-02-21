China sends new naval fleet for escort mission in Gulf of Aden

Xinhua) 16:07, February 21, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 46th fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy on Wednesday set sail from a military port in the coastal city of Zhanjiang in south China's Guangdong Province to take over an escort mission from the 45th naval fleet in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.

The 46th fleet includes the guided-missile destroyer Jiaozuo, the missile frigate Xuchang, and the comprehensive replenishment vessel Honghu. It has over 700 officers and soldiers, including dozens of special forces personnel, and two helicopters onboard.

In preparation for the mission, the fleet conducted meticulous analysis and made detailed plans. It also carried out targeted training for scenarios such as the rescue of hijacked commercial ships, the combating of terrorists and pirates, and the underway replenishment.

