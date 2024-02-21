Home>>
Armored vehicles in maneuver training exercise
(China Military Online) 10:42, February 21, 2024
Armored vehicles attached to a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command march in formation during a maneuver training exercise on January 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Tao)
Armored vehicles attached to a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command march in formation during a maneuver training exercise on January 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Tao)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.