Armored vehicles in maneuver training exercise

China Military Online) 10:42, February 21, 2024

Armored vehicles attached to a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command march in formation during a maneuver training exercise on January 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Tao)

