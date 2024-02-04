Fighter jets get ready for flight training

China Military Online) 16:10, February 04, 2024

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway in formation during a flight training exercise in mid January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Chao)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise in mid January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Chao)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command pops a drag parachute to slow down after landing on the runway during a flight training exercise in mid January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Chao)

