Fighter jets get ready for flight training
(China Military Online) 16:10, February 04, 2024
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway in formation during a flight training exercise in mid January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Chao)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise in mid January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Chao)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command pops a drag parachute to slow down after landing on the runway during a flight training exercise in mid January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Chao)
