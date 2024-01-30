Rare footage shows China's YY-20 aircraft aerial refueling of seven J-10 jets

(People's Daily App) 16:05, January 30, 2024

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force on Monday released a video clip showing the rare scenario of a YY-20 aircraft refueling seven J-10 jets in the air. The J-10 jets from PLA Air Force's Bayi Aerobatic Team are on their way to Saudi Arabia to participate in the World Defense Show 2024, which is set to be held February 4 to 8 in Riyadh.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)