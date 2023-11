Saudi high-speed train passengers praise China

(People's Daily App) 14:27, November 23, 2023

Mango TV's "Divas Hit The Road Season V" travels to Saudi Arabia's Haramain High Speed Rail, the first and so far the only high speed railway in Saudi Arabia. Saudi passengers praise and thank China for supporting Saudi Arabian construction.

(Video source: Mango TV)

