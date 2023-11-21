China, Saudi Arabia sign currency swap agreement
File photo shows an exterior view of the People's Bank of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China and the Saudi Central Bank have signed a bilateral currency swap agreement, China's central bank said Monday.
The total value of the currency swap agreement is 50 billion yuan (about 6.98 billion U.S. dollars), or 26 billion Saudi riyals, the central bank said in a statement on its website.
The agreement is valid for three years and can be renewed upon mutual consent, according to the statement.
The currency swap arrangement will help strengthen financial cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia, expand the use of the two countries' currencies, and promote bilateral trade and investment facilitation, the statement added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Saudi Arabia's fast-growing non-oil sector welcomes Chinese investment, says finance minister
- Interview: Saudia Technic promotes partnership with China to benefit from its massive expertise
- China, Saudi Arabia launch joint naval special operations training
- Saudi, Chinese companies to launch construction of 100MW data centers in Saudi Arabia
- Chinese governor calls for increased cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.