Saudi, Chinese companies to launch construction of 100MW data centers in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 13:19, September 14, 2023

RIYADH, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabian ICT service provider Saudi Call, Chinese Shanghai Lumaotong Group (LMT) and China Mobile International Limited (CMI) will launch the construction of data centers in the kingdom.

According to a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) inked in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday, the parties will cooperate for the construction of 100MW Tier III &Tier IV Saudi Call Crownland Data Centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Neom.

These facilities will offer integrated solutions, including storage, network coverage, and database services, to support the ever-growing business needs of the region's digital economy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and big data.

Saudi Call Chairman Ibrahim M. Al Sheikh expected the cooperation project will facilitate the development of Saudi's digital economy, contributing to the realization of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Chairman of LMT Group Zhan Lujin said that LMT will meet the needs of information and data services from emerging industry sectors and Saudi enterprises, and will support the region's Belt and Road Initiative projects.

Bonnie Chen, Managing Director of CMI Saudi Arabia, said that CMI will provide a one-stop solution and professional services for the project, aiming to create industry-leading data centers with all parties and ensure quality and secure data transmission services to support the growth of the global digital economy.

