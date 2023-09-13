Chinese governor calls for increased cooperation with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Wang Weizhong, governor of China's economic powerhouse Guangdong Province, has called for increased cooperation between the province and Saudi Arabia.

In a keynote speech delivered at a conference on the economic and trade cooperation and exchange between the province and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Monday, Wang said Guangdong would continue to deepen cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the fields of energy, trade, digital economy, biomedicine and logistics, and strive to achieve complementary and win-win development.

More than 250 representatives from the sectors of energy, electricity, trade, and services attended the conference, during which 20 deals with a total value of 21.12 billion yuan (2.9 billion U.S. dollars) were signed, according to figures released by the Chinese delegation.

The volume of imports and exports between Guangdong and Saudi Arabia increased by 51 percent from 7.99 billion U.S. dollars in 2017 to 12.07 billion dollars in 2022.

