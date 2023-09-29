Home>>
China, Saudi Arabia to hold joint anti-terror naval training
(Xinhua) 11:28, September 29, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China and Saudi Arabia will hold a joint anti-terror naval training in south China's Guangdong Province in October, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Thursday.
Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said the training, with a focus on overseas maritime counter-terrorism operations, will cover subjects including sniping tactics, boat handling, helicopter landing and joint rescue.
This is the second joint training of its kind held by the two navies, according to Wu. He added that it aims to deepen the pragmatic and friendly cooperation between the two militaries and improve the level of real-combat training.
