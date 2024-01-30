We Are China

Helicopters in round-the-clock flight training

China Military Online) 10:38, January 30, 2024

Crews assigned to a brigade with the Chinese PLA Army practice flight skills during a round-the-clock flight training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

Crews assigned to a brigade with the Chinese PLA Army practice flight skills during a round-the-clock flight training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

Crews assigned to a brigade with the Chinese PLA Army practice flight skills during a round-the-clock flight training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

Crews assigned to a brigade with the Chinese PLA Army practice flight skills during a round-the-clock flight training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

Crews assigned to a brigade with the Chinese PLA Army practice flight skills during a round-the-clock flight training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)