Naval special mission aircraft in flight training

China Military Online) 16:01, January 24, 2024

An airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on January 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Kai)

