Home>>
Naval special mission aircraft in flight training
(China Military Online) 16:01, January 24, 2024
An airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on January 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Kai)
An airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on January 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Kai)
An airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on January 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Kai)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.