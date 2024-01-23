PAP soldier in field training exercise

China Military Online) 16:05, January 23, 2024

A soldier assigned to the Sanya Detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Hainan Corps looks through a gun sight from behind a tree during a field training exercise on January 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wentao)

A soldier assigned to the Sanya Detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Hainan Corps crosses a river on a one-rope bridge during a field training exercise on January 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wentao)

Soldiers assigned to the Sanya Detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Hainan Corps patrol in coordination during a field training exercise on January 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wentao)

A soldier assigned to the Sanya Detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Hainan Corps stays alert during a field training exercise on January 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wentao)

