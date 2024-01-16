Home>>
J-10 fighter jets engage in flight training
(China Military Online) 16:22, January 16, 2024
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway during a flight training exercise on December 25, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under PLA Southern Theater Command takes off with speed during a flight training exercise on December 25, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)
Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under PLA Southern Theater Command take off in formation during a flight training exercise on December 25, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)
